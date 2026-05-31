ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test Registration Begins, Apply Here

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session. The registration process began on March 1, 2026, and candidates can apply online till June 30, 2026, through the official ICSI portal. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of October 2026 in centre-based pen-and-paper mode. Class 12 passed or appearing candidates, along with undergraduate students, are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.
Direct Link: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Registration Form
CSEET October 2026 Registration Fee and Exam Details
ICSI has announced important dates and fee-related details for the October 2026 session. The registration process began on March 1, 2026, while the last date to apply is June 30, 2026.
- Registration fee: Rs 7,500
- Examination fee: Rs 1,500
- Mode of examination: Centre-based (Pen & Paper)
- Exam schedule: First week of October 2026
- Admission validity: Three years
Three exam sessions every year, February, June and October
Steps To Apply for ICSI CSEET October 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:
- Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu
- Open the CSEET October 2026 registration link
- Enter personal and academic details
- Upload required documents in the prescribed format
- Pay the registration and examination fee online
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents and Instructions for ICSI CSEET Registration 2026
Before filling out the application form, candidates must keep the required documents ready in the prescribed format. Documents required include:
- Candidate photograph
- Signature
- Class 10 date of birth certificate
- Class 12 marksheet/admit card
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN or Passport
ICSI has stated that uploaded files should be in JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP or PDF format, and the maximum file size must not exceed 2 MB.