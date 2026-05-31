ICSI Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test Registration Begins, Apply Here

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session. The registration process began on March 1, 2026, and candidates can apply online till June 30, 2026, through the official ICSI portal. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of October 2026 in centre-based pen-and-paper mode. Class 12 passed or appearing candidates, along with undergraduate students, are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

Direct Link: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Registration Form

CSEET October 2026 Registration Fee and Exam Details

ICSI has announced important dates and fee-related details for the October 2026 session. The registration process began on March 1, 2026, while the last date to apply is June 30, 2026.

Registration fee: Rs 7,500

Rs 7,500 Examination fee: Rs 1,500

Rs 1,500 Mode of examination: Centre-based (Pen & Paper)

Centre-based (Pen & Paper) Exam schedule: First week of October 2026

First week of October 2026 Admission validity: Three years

Three exam sessions every year, February, June and October

Steps To Apply for ICSI CSEET October 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu

Open the CSEET October 2026 registration link

Enter personal and academic details

Upload required documents in the prescribed format

Pay the registration and examination fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Documents and Instructions for ICSI CSEET Registration 2026

Before filling out the application form, candidates must keep the required documents ready in the prescribed format. Documents required include:

Candidate photograph

Signature

Class 10 date of birth certificate

Class 12 marksheet/admit card

Category certificate (if applicable)

Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN or Passport

ICSI has stated that uploaded files should be in JPG, PNG, GIF, BMP or PDF format, and the maximum file size must not exceed 2 MB.