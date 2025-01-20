ICSI CSEET January Session 2025: Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

ICSI CSEET January Session 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon release the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January session today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able check their results by visiting the official website, icsi.edu.

Exam Format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test evaluates students on four subjects: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam is conducted in Remote Proctored Mode, allowing students to take it from anywhere in the country while being monitored online by invigilators.

Candidates are required to score an aggregate of 50 percent and a minimum of 40 percent in each paper to qualify for the Company Secretary entrance exam. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The institute has also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculators, pens/pencils, paper, or notebooks during the CSEET.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.

The exams are conducted in four sessions in a year in the months of January, May, July and November.