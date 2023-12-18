Institute Of Company Secretaries Of India CSEET 2024 Application Process Begins, Exam On May 4

ICSI CSEET 2024: Interested and eligible individuals can apply at icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) initiated the application process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 on Monday. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. According to the official notification, the deadline for submitting the application form is April 15, 2024. The tentative date for the exam is May 4.

CSI CSEET May 2024 - steps to apply

Visit the ICSI official website at icsi.edu.

Click on 'Latest@ICSI' and access the registration link on the homepage.

View the advertisement and proceed by clicking on the provided link to access instructions and registration.

The instructions will pop up in a new window; scroll through and select the registration option.

Fill in the necessary information on the application form.

Review the details and submit the application form.

Pay the required application fee.

Download and store the ICSI application for future use.

Qualification:

Candidates must have passed or be appearing in the senior secondary (10+2) exam or its equivalent. Exemptions from CSEET are also applicable to those who have cleared the foundation level of ICSI, passed the final level of ICAI or ICMAI, or are graduates (with 50% marks) or postgraduates.

Documents required:

When applying for ICSI CSEET May 2024, candidates must upload specific documents, including Class 10 pass certificates for proof of date of birth, Class 12 pass certificates, category certificates for fee exemption, identity proofs, and scanned copies of photographs and signatures.