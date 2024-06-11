ICSI CS: Examination Schedule Out For Company Secretary Exams, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination schedule for the Executive and Professionals exams. Candidates who are set to appear in the Company Secretaries exam can visit the official website of the ICSI to check the date sheet.

The examination for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will begin on December 21 and will conclude on December 28, 2024. The first exam is scheduled for the Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws subject while the last exam will be held for Corporate Accounting and Financial Management.

The examination for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017) will be held from December 21- 30, 2024. The first exam for the Professional Programme will be held for Governance, Risk Management, Compliances & Ethics, while the last exam will be conducted for elective subjects. The subjects offered as elective include Banking- Law and Practice, Insurance- Law and Practice, Intellectual Property Rights- Laws and Practices, Labour Laws and Practice and Insolvency- Law and Practice.

The examination for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) will begin on December 21 and will conclude on December 28, 2024. The first exam will be held for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice while the second exam will be held for elective subjects.

The elective subjects offered at the professional programme are CSR and Social Governance, Internal and Forensic Audit, Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice and Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice.

The complete list of the exam schedule is available on the official website of the ICSI.

The admit card for the December 2024 session exams will be released in December.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in the country. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

ICSI has its headquarters at New Delhi, four Regional Offices at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and 72 Chapters across India.