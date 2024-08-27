ICSI Releases Registration Schedule For Company Secretary December 2024 Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the registration process for the Company Secretaries exam scheduled for December 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications without late fee until September 25, 2024. With late fees, the applications can be submitted by October 10, 2024. The last date to apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification is October 10, 2024. The enrollment services including the change of centre /module /medium /optional subject/cancellation of exemption request/ Re-submission of call for documents for granting exemption on the higher qualification is November 20, 2024.

An examination fee of Rs 1,500 per module/group will be required for the Executive programme, while for professional programme the examination fee is Rs 1,800 per module/group.

ICSI noted that all examination applications without a valid fee receipt will be rejected without notice. In case the amount is deducted from the bank / debit/ credit card account but the acknowledgement is not automatically generated by the system, students should verify the status of payment from their banker.

Students must complete pre-exam test for enrolment into an exam session (Executive and Professional) one working day before the cut-off date for that exam enrollment session (with or without late fee) by 5:30 pm. The successful completion of Pre-Examination Test and One day Orientation Programme (ODOP) is applicable for students registered on or after June 1, 2019 is one of the eligibility conditions for enrollment to main examinations under syllabus 2017/2022.