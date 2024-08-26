ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2024 Exam Registration To Begin Soon

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will start accepting online applications for the CS Executive and CS Professional December 2024 exams today. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website, icsi.edu, or through the Smash Portal at smash.icsi.edu.

The exams for both the Professional programme (under the 2017 and 2022 syllabi) and the Executive programme (under the 2017 and 2022 syllabi) are scheduled between December 21 and 30.

To register, students need to provide basic details such as names and qualifications, pay the application fee, and upload necessary documents.

Candidates who have qualified for the ICSI Foundation, ICAI, or ICMAI final exams are eligible for direct admission to the CS Executive Programme. Graduates with at least 50 per cent marks and postgraduate students are also eligible for direct admission to the CS Executive Programme.

Steps To Apply For ICSI CS 2024:

Visit the ICSI official website at icsi.edu.

Navigate to online services and select the CS 2024 registration on the homepage.

Click 'proceed' when a new window opens.

Fill in the required details and submit the form.

Complete the payment of the application fee.

Download the application for future reference.

Candidates must upload documents such as proof of date of birth, Class 12 pass certificates, category certificates for fee exemptions, and scanned copies of photographs and signatures.

