ICSI Inviting Applications For Empanelment Of Observers In Company Secretary December 2024 Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is inviting applications from local members of the institute in the cities of examination centres across lndia and abroad to act as General Observer in the exam. The observer will be required to oversee and ensure smooth conduct of the CS examinations.

Interested and eligible members can empanel themselves as General Observers for the CS examinations, December,2024 scheduled to be held from 21 December 2024 to 30 December 2O24. Interested members of ICSI fulfilling the eligibility criteria can empanel themselves for General Observer duty for CS Examinations, December,2024 through ICSI Observer portal i.e. https://observer.icsi.edu.

The portal for registering as General Observer will open from November 4, 2024. The deadline to register as Observer is November 25, 2024. The allotment of General Observer duties to eligible candidates will begin from first week of December 2024.



The empanelment of members as General Observer will be valid only for the session applied for and members are required to empanel themselves afresh for each session of CS Examinations.

Applicant must be a member of the institute as on date and none of his/her relative(s) should be appearing in the Company Secretaries Examinations - December 2024.

The candidates applying as General Observer should not have any disciplinary/criminal proceedings pending against them.

Applicant should not be associated with any private coaching centre(s) conducting classes of CS course or Study Centre(s) of lCSl.

Applicant should not be associated with the Institute as a member of Council/ Regional Council / Managing Committee of the Chapter(s) of the lCSl.