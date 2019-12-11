ICSI Releases Admit Card For CS December Session Exam

ICSI CS December exam: CS admit card out, Download @icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries in India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CS December exam which is scheduled to begin on December 20 for Executive and Professional programme. The CS admit cards are available on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. For CS Foundation programme, ICSI would conduct computer based test which would be held on December 28 and December 29.

CS Admit Card Download

The pre-exam for December session was held in October. The CS pre-exam is a mandatory exam for the students of Executive programme and Professional programme, under the new syllabus of ICSI, to be eligible for enrolling for the December 2019 session.

ICSI conducts CS exam twice a year. The first edition of the exam is held in June and the second exam is held in December.

Currently, ICSI has about 3.5 lakh students on its roll.

Meanwhile, in order to promote CS education, ICSI has waived fee for the students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and North Eastern region for its CS Foundation and Executive programme.

The CS is an in-house legal expert of a Company responsible for all regulatory compliances. An expert in corporate laws, securities laws & capital market and corporate governance, the CS is the Chief advisor to the board of directors on best practices in corporate governance. ICSI functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and is the only recognized professional body of its kind.

Click here for more Education News