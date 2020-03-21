ICSI To Conduct Maiden CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) In May; Apply Online

ICSI will conduct the first CSEET in May.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the first CS Executive Entrance Test or CSEET in May. Registration for CSEET will close on April 15. The minimum qualification to be eligible for the CSEET is 10+2 pass. Candidates with higher educational qualifications will also have to clear the exam. Candidates who have qualified ICAI and ICMAI final course will be exempted from qualifying CSEET.

The first CSEET will be held in May and the subsequent tests will be held in July, November and January.

The CSEET will be computer based and would comprise questions from Paper 1 (Business Communication), Paper 2 (Legal Aptitude & Logical Reasoning), Paper 3 (Economic and Business Environment) and Paper 4 (Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills).

In February, ICSI discontinued the CS Foundation programme and announced to conduct CSEET for admission to CS Executive programme.

"To ensure that the students have the requisite level of aptitude and skills to pursue the CS course and become successful professionals to meet the stakeholders' expectations, CSEET may be introduced, in place of Foundation Course, for admission to the Executive Programme of the Company Secretary Course," it had said in September, while proposing the new curriculum.

