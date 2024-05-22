Admit Cards Released For Company Secretary Exams, Check Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary exams scheduled for June 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the ICSI to download the admit cards. The cards are available on the official website at icsi.edu.

An official notification by ICSI reads, "The e-admit cards of eligible students for appearing in June, 2024 session of CS Executive and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations scheduled to be held during June 2, 2024 to June 10 , 2024 have been uploaded on the website of the Institute at www.icsi.edu and also available at the URL https://icsi.indiaeducation.net/ "

The institute has clarified that no admit cards will be sent to the students in physical form.

CS June 2024 exams have been scheduled from June 2 to 10, 2024. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm. Candidates will be given 15 minutes from 9.00 am to 9.15 am to read the question paper.

Steps to download the admit cards:

Step 1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ICSI CS June 2024 admit card link.

Step 3. A new page will open, enter your login details and submit.

Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.



