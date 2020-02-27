ICSE Class 10 Exams Begins With English Paper. Check Analysis Here

CISCE began the ICSE Class 10 exam with the English Language paper 1 today.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE, which conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) examinations, held the Class 10 English Language paper 1 exam today. According to an expert, the ICSE Class 10 English Language paper along the lines of sample papers that are available on the official site of the Council.

"Children attempted the entire paper within the stipulated time and with great ease," said Preeti Singh, a PGT English.

Ms Singh, while analysing the ICSE English paper, said the grammar section offered plain sailing to the students and the easy breezy nature of the paper offered great consolation to the students.

Monal and Marvi, students of Shriram Millennium School, Noida, felt that question paper was well designed and was at par with what they had been practicing via sample papers.

The ICSE exams, which began today, will conclude on March 30. The Council will conduct Class 10 Mathematics papers on March 3.

The ICS exams, which began on February 3, will be held till March 31.

The Council conducted the Environmental Science paper for the ICS students today.

The ICSE examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the heads of schools by the first week of June 2020, the Council said in a statement accompanying the date sheet.

"The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi," it added.

The ISC examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2020, another statement said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her best wishes to students appearing for this year's ICSE examinations.

"Best wishes to all the students appearing on the ICSE board exams starting today," Ms Banerjee said in a tweet. Around 2 lakh students will sit for the examinations this year, board sources said.

