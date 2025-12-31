ICSE Board Exams Begin Feb 17: These Smart Preparation Tips Could Boost Your Overall Results

As the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) board examinations are set to begin on February 17, alongside the CBSE exams, students across the country are anxious about scoring well. The lengthy syllabus has made preparation particularly challenging.

The first paper of the ICSE Board is English Language. To score good marks in each subject it is important to maintain consistency and a disciplined study approach. To help students across the country, the Vellore International School has introduced some tips and strategies for students.

According to VIS it is important to understand the exam structure first before starting anything. "Before stepping into preparation techniques, it is crucial to understand the exam structure. The ICSE Board Exams include various subjects with different formats and types of questions. Keeping up to date with the syllabus, marking scheme, and examination pattern will help you create a focused study plan. The first step in how to prepare for ICSE Board Exams is a thorough knowledge of what to expect." It added.

Apart from this, create a complete study plan that includes a daily study schedule, weekly goals and revision periods.

The VIS said students are advised to focus on core subjects, use quality study materials, practice with previous years' question papers, revise regularly, stay healthy and manage stress, and simulate exam conditions. Staying confident is important during the exam time. Losing confidence will affect your studies, which will eventually reflect on the scoreboard.