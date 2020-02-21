ICMAI Result Announced For December 2019 Exam

ICMAI Result for December 2019 exam has been released on the official website

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the result for the December 2019 exam result. The result has been released for all three levels - foundation, intermediate, and final. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website using their registration number. The Institute has also released pass list for foundation, intermediate, and final course.

Students can check the result on any of the following website:

http://www.examicmai.in

http://www.examicmai.org

ICMAI December 2019 Result: How To Check?

Follow these steps to check your Cost Accountant results:

Step One: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step Two: Click on "Check your result online".

Step Three: Enter your registration number in the next window.

Step Four: Check your results.

ICMAI December 2019 Foundation Exam Result: Check Here

ICMAI December 2019 Intermediate Exam Result: Check Here

ICMAI December 2019 Final Exam Result: Check Here

When checking the list, students will find separate links for paper-wise result on the ICMAI result page. For Intermediate course, there are separate links for candidates who have passed in all the groups and then for those who have passed in Group I, and those who have passed in Group II. Similarly, for final course, there are separate links for those who have passed in all groups, those who passed in Group III, and those who have passed in Group IV.

Click here for more Education News