ICMAI To Announce Cost Accountants Exam Result Today

The Cost Accountants exam was postponed in North East States and in Jharkhand.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will announce the December exam result today. The result will be available on the official website of ICMAI. The Institute will also release the results for Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams held in December last year.

ICMAI Result Link

According to an official update, the ICMAI results will be available on February 21, 2020 evening. A statement from the Institute said the ICMAI result will be released at examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

The Cost Accountants exam was postponed in North East States and in Jharkhand.

The CAT level 2 assessment tests, for all students, has begun. "Please note that once test is started, it should be continued and cannot be stopped in between. Student has to pass at least 6 tests out of total test scheduled," said ICMAI. Passing marks will be 50% or above in each test, it added.

Also, ICMAI has released the result of the GST exam held on February 2. The result is available on the official website and candidates can access it using their registration number.

Click here for more Education News