ICMAI Declares Result For December Term End Exam

ICMAI foundation, intermediate and final results are available at examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

Education | | Updated: February 21, 2019 12:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ICMAI Declares Result For December Term End Exam

ICMAI Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check


New Delhi: 

ICMAI has announced the results for December 2018 term end exam. "Result for December 2018 Term of examination is now available," said The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. The results for the foundation, intermediate and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams held in December last year has been released. Candidates can access the ICMAI result at examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

ICMAI Result 2018 Foundation Exam

ICMAI Result 2018 Intermediate Exam

ICMAI Result 2018 Final Exam

 

ICMAI December 2018 Term End Exam Results: How To Check

icmai result, icmai december result 2018, icmai.in

ICMAI has declared the result. Candidates can check the same at icmai.in 

Follow these steps to check your results;

Step One: Go to any of these websites; http://www.examicai.in, https://www.examicmai.org

Step Two: Click on "Check your result online"

Step Three: Enter your registration number in the next window

Step Four: Check your results

 

On the other hand, ICSI announced the CS foundation result today. Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik and Yukti Jain are the first and second rank holders in the exam. Janvi and Muskan Sahu have bagged the third position. 352 candidates have been placed in the top 25 ranks. 

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ICMAIICMAI result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Devendra FadnavisAero IndiaBangladesh FireRaj Kumar BarjatyaLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIndian PrisonersPriyanka GandhiMother Language DaySamsung S10Galaxy Fold

................................ Advertisement ................................