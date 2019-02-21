ICMAI Declares Result For December Term End Exam

ICMAI Result 2019 Declared: Know How To Check

ICMAI has announced the results for December 2018 term end exam. "Result for December 2018 Term of examination is now available," said The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. The results for the foundation, intermediate and final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) exams held in December last year has been released. Candidates can access the ICMAI result at examicmai.in and examicmai.org.

ICMAI Result 2018 Foundation Exam

ICMAI Result 2018 Intermediate Exam

ICMAI Result 2018 Final Exam

ICMAI December 2018 Term End Exam Results: How To Check

ICMAI has declared the result. Candidates can check the same at icmai.in

Follow these steps to check your results;

Step One: Go to any of these websites; http://www.examicai.in, https://www.examicmai.org

Step Two: Click on "Check your result online"

Step Three: Enter your registration number in the next window

Step Four: Check your results

On the other hand, ICSI announced the CS foundation result today. Kalyani Ashwin Pundlik and Yukti Jain are the first and second rank holders in the exam. Janvi and Muskan Sahu have bagged the third position. 352 candidates have been placed in the top 25 ranks.

