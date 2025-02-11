ICMAI CMA Intermediate, Final Result 2024 Declared, Check Details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the results for the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official ICMAI website.

ICMAI CMA Foundation December 2024: Steps To Download Results

Step 1. Go to the official website, icmai.in

Step 2. Click on the CMA Foundation December Result 2024 PDF link on the homepage

Step 3. Candidates will have to use the identification number as login credentials

Step 4. The ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2024 PDF will be available for download

Step 5. Save the ICMAI CMA Foundation Result 2024 PDF to the desktop

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the CMA result for future reference

The CMA Intermediate and Final exams for the December 2024 session were conducted from December 10 to 17, 2024, in two shifts.

CMA Passing Marks:

To pass the CMA Intermediate exam, candidates need at least 40% marks in each subject and 50% overall. For the CMA Final exam, candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each subject.

In the previous session, the pass percentage for the Intermediate Group 1 exam was 11.06%, while Group 2 had a pass percentage of 28.87%. For the Final exam, the pass rate for Group 1 was 14.38%, and 14.02% of candidates passed Group 2.

The CMA course consists of three levels: CMA Foundation, CMA Inter, and CMA Final, held twice a year in June and December. Conducted by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI), the CMA exam is administered offline at designated centers.