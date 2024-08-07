ICMAI CMA: Cost And Management Accountancy December 2024 Exam Dates Out

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the examination schedule for Cost and Management Accountancy Foundation, Intermediate and Final exam for the December session. The CMA Final and Intermediate exams will begin from December 10, 2024 and conclude on December 17, 2024. The CMA examination for Foundation course is scheduled for December 15, 2024. The exam will be held for four papers in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm.

The first exam for CMA Final will be held for Corporate and Economic Laws, while the last exam has been scheduled for Electives. Exam for Intermediate course will begin with Business Laws and Ethics and end with Management Accounting.

The Foundation examination will be conducted in MCQ mode through offline OMR based from centre. Each paper will carry 100 marks 50 multiple choice questions. Each session will have a total of 100 multiple choice questions of 200 marks.



All candidates will be required to appear in the Foundation examination through offline OMR centre based.

Candidates can view and download the complete schedule on the official website: icmai.in.

Candidates applying for the Intermediate and Final exam are required to submit the forms in the online mode only. The fees for the exam are required to be submitted through online mode as no offline form and DD payment will be accepted for domestics candidate.

The deadline for receipt of examination application forms for Intermediate and Final exam is October 10, 2024, while that for Foundation exam is October 15, 2024. ICMAI noted that there will be no extension in the last date of receipt of examination application forms for December 2024 examination.

The results for the exam will be announced by February 21, 2025.

