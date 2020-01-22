ICMAI CAT Result For January Exams Released. Direct Link Here

ICMAI CAT result 2020: The ICMAI results have been released at icmai.in.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (also known as ICMAI or ICAI) has released the CAT 2020 result for the January exams. The ICMAI results have been released on the official portal of the Institute at icmai.in. The candidates will be able to download their results after entering their registration number. The results of CAT or Certificate in Accounting Technicians's Foundation Course (entry level) were released today. The results have been released for the part 1examination.

The ICMAI CAT exams were held on January 18, 2020.

A Candidate of entry level will be declared to have passed in the examination if the candidate secures minimum 40% marks in each paper and an aggregate of 50% of total marks.

ICMAI result 2020: Direct link

Candidates who have appeared for the ICMAI CAT exam may download their results after entering their registration number on the direct results link provided here:

ICMAI result 2020 direct link

The ICMAI CAT exam was held in Ajmer, Alleppey, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Dhanbad, Durgapur, Erode, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Haldwani, Hyderabad, Idukki, Indore, Jaipur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kasaragod, Kolkata, Kollam, Kota, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Madurai, Mallappuram, Muzaffarpur, Nagpur, Nellore, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Patna, Pudukkottai, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Sri Ganganagar, Srinagar, Surat, Thrissur, Tinsukia, Tirunelveli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Wayanad.

Examination Pattern for Foundation Course (Entry Level) part-I examination was of multiple choice questions to be answered online.

There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

To meet the huge demand for entry level Accountants in India, ICAI has launched a short term Course - Certificate in Accounting Technicians (CAT) for 12th (10+2) passed and Under Graduates.

This Course has been introduced in consultation with Ministry of Corporates Affairs, Government of India.

CAT equip students become well versed with the maintenance of accounts, preparation of Tax Returns, Filling of Returns under Companies Act, Filling of Returns under Income Tax, GST, Custom Act, Export & Import documentation etc.

