Cost Accountants Foundation Results Out, Check Details

ICMAI CMA Foundation December 2023 Result

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released the results for the ICMAI CMA Foundation 2023 for the December 2023 session exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the ICMAI to check their results. The CMA foundation exam was conducted on December 17, 2023.

Steps to download the results-

Step 1- Visit the official website of the ICMAI

Step 2- Click on the link 'Foundation result of December 2023 term is now available'

Step 3- You will be directed to a new window

Step 4- Enter your identification number and view the result

The ICMAI CMA December 2023 exam scorecard is available for download on the official website. Candidates when downloading the scorecard must check the following details-

Candidate name, Registration number, Name of exam, Subjects appeared, Marks scored, Total marks and Qualifying status.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (erstwhile The Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India) was first established in 1944 as a registered company under the Companies Act with the objects of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of Cost Accountancy.

On May 28, 1959, the Institute was established by a special act of Parliament, namely, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 as a statutory professional body for the regulation of the profession of cost and management accountancy.