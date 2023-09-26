ICMAI Announces Results For June Session, Check Details Here

The December session of the ICMAI CMA inter and final exams are scheduled for December 10 and 17.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the ICMAI Certified Management Accountant (CMA) for the Intermediate and Final programmes that were held in June 2023 session.



The candidates can check the result on the official website by entering their login details. The students will be required to enter their registration number, roll number and password to access the results.



The ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final exams for June session were conducted from July 15 to 22 across the country. Meanwhile, the institute has also released the December session of the exams.

The December session of the ICMAI CMA inter and final exams are scheduled for December 10 and 17. The last date to register for the ICMAI CMA December 2023 inter and final exams is October 10.



Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the ICMAI website

Step 2: Click on the ICMAI CMA July 2023 result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4- Enter your required credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Download and check the ICMAI CMA July 2023 result scorecard



In a recent development, the ICMAI has granted 75 per cent fee waiver for male students and 100 per cent fee waiver for female students of Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern states who are taking admissions in the CMA programmes for the foundation, intermediate and final levels.



The fee waiver was changed from the previous scheme wherein the 100 per cent fee waiver was applicable to the first 200 students, while a 50 per cent fees waiver was given to all other students taking admission in the CMA course including at the foundation and intermediate levels.