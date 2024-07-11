ICMAI CMA: Results Announced For Cost Accountants Foundation Exam, Check Details

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the Foundation exam today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the result on the official website of the ICMAI. The institute has published the list of candidates who have passed the foundation exam.

Candidates who qualify the exam will also have the option to apply for copies of their Certified Management Accountant (CMA) 2024 exam. The copies of their answer sheet will be available within 21 days after the declaration of the CMA result 2024.

Candidates who wish to apply for the CMA result verification should avail the facility before the deadline. The answer book verification will be available within 30 days. The candidates will be required to pay Rs 250 for verifying their result. This amount will be deducted in case there is an increase in the score of the candidate.

Steps to check the result

Step 1- Visit the ICMAI CMA official website, icmai.in.

Step 2- Click on the 'Result for June 2024 Foundation Exam' on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter the login credentials.

Step 4- The CMA results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

The CMA pass percentage 2024 signifies the number of students who qualified the exam compared to the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam. In order to pass the exam, students are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent in all subjects and 50 per cent overall.

As per the official website of the ICMAI, "The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (erstwhile The Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India) was first established in 1944 as a registered company under the Companies Act with the objects of promoting, regulating and developing the profession of Cost Accountancy. On 28th May, 1959, the Institute was established by a special act of Parliament, namely, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 as a statutory professional body for the regulation of the profession of cost and management accountancy."