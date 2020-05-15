ICAI Warns Students Of Fake Social Media Pages, Content

ICAI warns CA students of fake social media pages, content

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has warned its members and students of fake social media pages and messages that were being circulated by these pages. These pages have been created illegally using ICAI's name and logo. The CA exam regulator body has asked its students and members to follow the official social media accounts of the institute for verified and genuine information.

"The contents of the said fake accounts/pages cause confusion in the minds of the Members and Students of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in particular and public at large in general. Further, the contents of the said platforms are also misleading and create a false impression that the material/ announcements posted thereon have the authentication of ICAI," it has said.

"They are making various announcements and reference material on which the ICAI has sole and exclusive intellectual property rights (IPRs). They are also making false announcements and posting fake material which are derogatory and objectionable," it added.

It has also warned the fake account creators of taking necessary actions against them. "It may be noted that posting and forwarding fake and derogatory content on these Social Media Platforms is violation of law. Therefore, ICAI hereby warns such social media accounts and the persons controlling them to immediately cease and desist such platforms which are illegal and ICAI reserves the right to initiate appropriate coercive actions both under criminal as well as civil laws," the ICAI has said.

