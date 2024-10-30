ICAI Results Announced For Chartered Accountancy Intermediate, Foundation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation exams held in September 2024. Parami Umesh Parekh from Mumbai has emerged as the topper in the Intermediate exam with a score of 80.67 per cent. Tanya Gupta from Chennai is the second Intermediate topper with a score of 76.50 per cent while Vidhi Jain is third with a score of 73.50 per cent. Nearly 1,39,646 candidates appeared for the Intermediate examination held across 459 centers in September.

Around 69,227 candidates appeared in the exam, of which around 10,505 qualified. The pass percentage of Group I is 15.17 per cent. Nearly 50,760 candidates appeared in the Group II exam, of which 8,117 students passed. The pass percentage of Group II is 15.99 per cent. Around 23,482 candidates appeared in both groups, of which 1,330 qualified. The pass percentage of candidates in both group is 5.66 per cent.

The total pass percentage of students who appeared in the Foundation exam is 19.67 per cent. The pass percentage of male students is 20.47 per cent while that of female students is 18.76 per cent.

Around 78,209 candidates had taken the Foundation exam held in September across 453 centers.

The result and the detail of marks of CA Intermediate and Foundation Examination have been hosted on the website www.icai.nic.in . For accessing the result at the above mentioned website, the candidate will be required to enter his/her registration number along with roll number.