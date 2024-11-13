ICAI Releases Mock Test Paper Series For January 2025 CA Intermediate Exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the schedule for mock test paper series- I and series-II for the CA Intermediate exams. The mock test papers series-I will commence from November 18, 2024 while that for series-II will begin from December 9, 2024. Students who have registered for the CA Intermediate exam for January 2025 can appear in the mock test.

The mock test paper Series I and Series II will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Students interested in physical mode are required to approach the respective branches in their area.



Schedule for series I

November 18, 2024: Paper-1: Advanced Accounting

November 19, 2024 Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws

November 20, 2024 Paper-3: Taxation

November 21, 2024 Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting

November 22, 2024 Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics

November 23, 2024 Paper-6: Financial Management and Strategic Management



The examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Schedule for series II

The examinations are scheduled for 2 pm-5 pm.

December 9, 2024 Paper-1: Advanced Accounting 2 PM – 5 PM

December 10, 2024 Paper-2: Corporate and Other Laws

December 11, 2024 Paper-3: Taxation

December 12, 2024 Paper-4: Cost and Management Accounting

December 13, 2024 Paper-5: Auditing and Ethics

December 14, 2024 Paper-6: Financial Management and Strategic Management



The examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The question papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org as per the schedule by 1:30 PM during this period. Students are advised to download and attempt these papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers.



The answer key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule. Students can examine their answers with respect to the answer keys and self-assess their performance.