ICAI Postpones CA Exam In Karnataka Over Assembly Election Schedules ICAI has decided to postpone IPC, Intermediate and CA Final exam in the state of Karnataka in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAI Postpones CA Exam In Karnataka Over Assembly Election Schedules



The exams have been postponed only for Karnataka state. The postponed examinations will be conducted at the same time and same venue as before. The examination schedule will remain the same for all other cities.



The Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate Examination for (Group II), Paper - 5, Advanced Accounting which was earlier scheduled on May 11, 2018 will now be held on May 19, 2018.



The CA Final exam for (Group II), Paper - 6, Information Systems Control and Audit, CA Final exam for (Group II), Paper - 6 (Elective), CA Foundation exam for Paper - 2, Business Laws & Business Correspondence & Reporting, and PQC - International Taxation - Assessment Test, Paper - 2, International Tax - Practice which was earlier scheduled for May 12, 2018 will now be held on May 18, 2018.



Click here for more



The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India has decided to postpone IPC, Intermediate and CA Final exam in the state of Karnataka in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. ICAI has modified its notification dated February 8, 2018 and postponed the CA examinations scheduled to be held on May 11 and 12 to May 18 and 19 respectively. The examinations will be held at 8 different examination centres in Karnataka.The exams have been postponed only for Karnataka state. The postponed examinations will be conducted at the same time and same venue as before. The examination schedule will remain the same for all other cities.The Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate Examination for (Group II), Paper - 5, Advanced Accounting which was earlier scheduled on May 11, 2018 will now be held on May 19, 2018. The CA Final exam for (Group II), Paper - 6, Information Systems Control and Audit, CA Final exam for (Group II), Paper - 6 (Elective), CA Foundation exam for Paper - 2, Business Laws & Business Correspondence & Reporting, and PQC - International Taxation - Assessment Test, Paper - 2, International Tax - Practice which was earlier scheduled for May 12, 2018 will now be held on May 18, 2018.Click here for more Education News