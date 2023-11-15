ICAI Invites Questions From Chartered Accountants For Exam On New CA Course

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has invited questions from Chartered Accountants and subject-experts for examination on New Scheme course to be held in May 2024.

The New Scheme of Education for Chartered Accountancy Couse was launched on July 1, 2023. The first exam under New Scheme will be held in the month of May-2024.

The candidates who are going to appear in the Final Examination under the New Scheme are required to qualify Case-scenario MCQ based Self-Paced Online Module Examinations Set- A ( Corporate & Economic Laws ) and Set-B ( Strategic Cost & Performance Management) compulsorily.

The questions have been invited by experts with a view to further augment and strengthen the Question Bank for the Self-paced Online Module Examination.

Professionals and experts with relevant experience in the field who are interested to contribute in the Question Bank ( Integrated Case Scenarios with MCQs) can register themselves with Examination Department through a link on the official website of ICAI.

The institute had earlier asked the students pursuing the Chartered Accountancy course to share their observations on the question papers of the Final and Intermediate exams.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has formulated the New Scheme of Education and Training in line with International Education Standards and National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP). The first Foundation exam under New Scheme will be held in June, 2024 and the first Intermediate and Final Examination under New Scheme will be conducted in May, 2024.