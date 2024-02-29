ICAI Hiring Observers For Chartered Accountancy Exams. Check Eligibility, Pay

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited applications from eligible members for appearing as observers in the Chartered Accountancy exams scheduled to be held in May and June.

The main duty of the observer will be to ensure that the question paper packets meant for the day of the exam are collected from the bank and distributed safely to the students. The role will also require the candidates to be present in the assigned branch of the Bank/examination centre till the conclusion of the examination. The observers will be required to submit the report on a daily basis in the prescribed format at the Portal immediately after the conclusion of exam.

Pay

The role will be entitled for honorarium of Rs 3,000 per day per session and Rs 350 as conveyance reimbursement for ‘A' class cities and Rs 250 for other cities per day. Applicants can check the official website of the institute for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and application process. Candidates can visit the official website- http://observers.icaiexam.icai.org.

Eligibility

As mentioned on the official website, the candidates must fulfil the following criteria to apply for the role: