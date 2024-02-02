ICAI Exams 2024: Registrations Begin For CA Exams, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for the Main, Foundation and Post Qualification Course Examination (PQC) exams, as well as the foundation May exam 2024. The last date for registration to the exams is February 23.



The registration fee for the Intermediate exam is ₹ 1,500 for one group and ₹ 2,700 for both groups. For the final course exam, the fee is ₹ 1,800 for one group and ₹ 3,300 for both groups. The registration fee for the foundation exam is ₹ 1500.



The deadline for submitting online examination application forms with a late fee of ₹ 600 or US $10 is March 2, 2024. Students who wish to make changes in the ICAI CA exam city/ medium can make the changes from March 3 to 9, 2024.



The CA Foundation course exams are scheduled for June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The Intermediate Group 1 exams will take place on May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams are set for May 9, 11, and 13. The CA Final exams will be held on May 2, 4, and 6 for Group 1, and on May 8, 10, and 12 for Group 2.



In a new development, candidates for foundation, intermediate, and final examinations have the option to choose between English and Hindi mediums for answering papers.



Steps to register for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on the CA registration link

Step 3: Click on the fresh registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the personal details, academic details

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the ICAI CA exam registration fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link