ICAI Chartered Accountant Final Admit Card 2026 Out: Know Exam Guidelines

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has released the CA Final November exam admit card 2026 on the official website, eservices.icai.org. Only those who registered for the exam can download the hall ticket using their login details. To access the admit card candidates are required to enter their SSP ID student registration number and SSP password.

It is important for candidates to get their admit card printed as it is mandatory for applicants to carry a physical copy of the hall ticket on the day of the examination. Digital copies of the admit card is strictly prohibited and candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

The admit card includes important details such as the candidate's registration number, name, venue address and exam timings etc. Applicants must verify the following details after downloading their admit card and in case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket they must immediately contact the higher authority and get them rectified.

The ICAI CA Final November exam 2026 is set to be conducted from November 2 to November 13, 2026.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Final November admit card

ICAI CA Final Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the CA Final November hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI e-services portal, eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: Now select the ICAI CA Final November Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as SSP ID student registration number and SSP password.

Step 5: Lastly, click on the admit card download option.

Step 6: The ICAI CA Final 2026 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

ICAI CA Final November Exam 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check the exam dates for both the groups below:

Group Paper Exam Date Timings Group I Paper 1 November 2, 2026 2 pm to 5 pm Group I Paper 2 November 4, 2026 2 pm to 5 pm Group I Paper 3 November 6, 2026 2 pm to 5 pm Group II Paper 4 November 9, 2026 2 pm to 5 pm Group II Paper 5 November 11, 2026 2 pm to 5 pm Group II Paper 6 November 13, 2026 2 pm to 6 pm

CA Final Admit Card 2026: Exam Guidelines

There are some important guidelines mentioned on the ICAI CA admit card 2026. CA aspirants can check the important exam instructions to be followed on the examinations day below:

Applicants must reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic gadgets into the examination hall, including mobile phones, Bluetooth, smart watches and others.

CA aspirants must carry a printed copy of their admit card.

Candidates must follow the given abouve guidelines for a smooth exam process.