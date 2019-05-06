Chartered Accountants body clarifies CA exam centre allotment decision

"Due to paucity of accommodation in certain zones opted by the candidates in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Vadodara some of the candidates have been allotted examinations centres in the zone other than the zone opted by them in the said cities," said Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in a statement on centre allocation for CA exams scheduled to begin from May last week. In view of this, ICAI also said, "It is not possible to accede to the requests of the candidates for transfer to an examination centre in a particular zone of the city opted by them".

Similarly, the ICAI statement also added that certain students who had opted Mallappuram City have been shifted to Kozhikode City.

"While inconvenience caused in the matter is deeply regretted, we seek the cooperation from the ICAI students and other stakeholders in this regard," the statement on ICAI CA exam centres said.

The CA-Foundation exam (paper 3) will now be held on June 13. The foundation exam will consist of Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics papers.

Likewise the final exams for paper 4 and paper 5, based on both old and new scheme, will be held on June 4 and June 13, respectively.

ICAI CA exams for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses will commence on May 27. The exam was initially scheduled for May 2-17; however due to the Lok Sabha election the exam dates were changed.

While there will be no exam on June 5 on account of Eid, the ICAI made it clear that there will be no change in the schedule of examinations for other papers.

ICAI CA exams will be held till June 12.

