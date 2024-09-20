CA Exam Datesheet For January 2025 Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the Foundation and Intermediate examinations to be held in January 2025. Candidates set to appear for the exams can check the complete schedule by visiting the official website, icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the Foundation course exams are scheduled for January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2025. The Intermediate Course exams will take place on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2025, for Group II.

The Foundation Course exams for Papers I and II will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, whereas Papers III and IV will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm. For the Intermediate Course, all exams are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be no advance reading time for Papers III and IV of the Foundation Course, but for all other exams, a 15-minute reading period will be provided from 1.45pm to 2pm.

Candidates can choose to take the exams in either English or Hindi. The application process for the exams will start on November 10 and close on November 23, 2024, without a late fee. Submissions with a late fee of Rs 600 or US $10 will be accepted until November 26, 2024. Candidates must apply online through the eservices.icai.org portal and pay the required fees.

The application correction window will be available from November 27 to November 29. Further information can be found on the official ICAI website.

"It may be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Bodies," the official notice reads.

The January 2025 examinations will also be held at eight overseas examination centres: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, and Muscat.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.