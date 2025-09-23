CA Exams January 2026 Schedule Out, Check Datesheet, Application Deadline Here

CA Exams January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams to be held in January 2026.
According to the notification, the Foundation Examination will be conducted from January 18 to 25, 2026, while the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026.
The online application process will begin on November 3, 2025. The last date to apply without a late fee is November 16, 2025, and with a late fee of Rs 600 (or US $10) is November 19, 2025.
It should be noted that no examination will be held on January 14, 2026 (Wednesday), due to Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal.
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule:Foundation Exam
- January 18, 20, 22 & 24, 2026
- Intermediate Exam
- Group 1: January 6, 8 & 10, 2026
- Group 2: January 12, 15 & 17, 2026
- Group 1: January 5, 7 & 9, 2026
- Group 2: January 11, 13 & 16, 2026
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Timings
1. Foundation Paper 1 & 2 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours
Paper 3 & 4* 2 PM - 4 PM 2 Hours
2. Intermediate All Papers 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours
Final Paper 1 to 5 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours
Paper 6 2 PM - 6 PM 4 Hours
INTT-AT (International Taxation) All 2 PM - 6 PM 4 Hours
IRM Technical Examination All 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours
Check complete exam schedule here
ICAI CA January 2026 Application Schedule
- Application starts: November 3, 2025
- Last date (without late fee): November 16, 2025
- Last date (with late fee of Rs 600 / US $10): November 19, 2025
- Correction window (city/medium changes): November 20 - 22, 2025
ICAI CA January 2026 Examination FeeIntermediate Course
- Indian Centres: Rs 1,500 (Single Group), Rs 2700 (Both Groups)
- Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325 (Single Group), US $500 (Both Groups)
- Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2,200 (Single Group), Rs 3400 (Both Groups)
- Indian Centres: Rs 1800 (Single Group), Rs 3300 (Both Groups)
- Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325 (Single Group), US $550 (Both Groups)
- Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2200 (Single Group), Rs 4000 (Both Groups)
- Indian Centres: Rs 1500
- Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325
- Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2200
- INTT-AT (International Taxation - Assessment Test): Rs 2000
- IRM Technical Examination: Rs 2000
How To Apply Online
All candidates for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations (January 2026) must apply online through the Self Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org and pay the examination fee online.
The availability of forms will be as per the schedule announced on icai.org. Candidates must log in using their Username (SRN@icai.org) and password.
Note:
- If you have not registered on SSP, visit eservices.icai.org to create your account.
- Use the "Forgot Password" option if you do not remember your login credentials.
- Students should ensure that details such as username, course registration/conversion, revalidation, photo, signature, and address are updated in SSP.
For Members:
Members applying for Post Qualification Course Examinations such as International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination must apply online at pqc.icaiexam.icai.org and pay the applicable fee online.