CA Exams January 2026 Schedule Out, Check Datesheet, Application Deadline Here

CA Exams January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams to be held in January 2026.

According to the notification, the Foundation Examination will be conducted from January 18 to 25, 2026, while the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026.

The online application process will begin on November 3, 2025. The last date to apply without a late fee is November 16, 2025, and with a late fee of Rs 600 (or US $10) is November 19, 2025.

It should be noted that no examination will be held on January 14, 2026 (Wednesday), due to Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal.

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule:

January 18, 20, 22 & 24, 2026

Intermediate Exam

Group 1: January 6, 8 & 10, 2026

Group 2: January 12, 15 & 17, 2026

Group 1: January 5, 7 & 9, 2026

Group 2: January 11, 13 & 16, 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Timings

1. Foundation Paper 1 & 2 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours

Paper 3 & 4* 2 PM - 4 PM 2 Hours

2. Intermediate All Papers 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours

Final Paper 1 to 5 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours

Paper 6 2 PM - 6 PM 4 Hours

INTT-AT (International Taxation) All 2 PM - 6 PM 4 Hours

IRM Technical Examination All 2 PM - 5 PM 3 Hours

Check complete exam schedule here

ICAI CA January 2026 Application Schedule

Application starts: November 3, 2025

Last date (without late fee): November 16, 2025

Last date (with late fee of Rs 600 / US $10): November 19, 2025

Correction window (city/medium changes): November 20 - 22, 2025

ICAI CA January 2026 Examination Fee

Indian Centres: Rs 1,500 (Single Group), Rs 2700 (Both Groups)

Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325 (Single Group), US $500 (Both Groups)

Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2,200 (Single Group), Rs 3400 (Both Groups)

Indian Centres: Rs 1800 (Single Group), Rs 3300 (Both Groups)

Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325 (Single Group), US $550 (Both Groups)

Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2200 (Single Group), Rs 4000 (Both Groups)

Indian Centres: Rs 1500

Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325

Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2200

INTT-AT (International Taxation - Assessment Test): Rs 2000

IRM Technical Examination: Rs 2000

How To Apply Online

All candidates for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations (January 2026) must apply online through the Self Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org and pay the examination fee online.

The availability of forms will be as per the schedule announced on icai.org. Candidates must log in using their Username (SRN@icai.org) and password.

Note:

If you have not registered on SSP, visit eservices.icai.org to create your account.

to create your account. Use the "Forgot Password" option if you do not remember your login credentials.

Students should ensure that details such as username, course registration/conversion, revalidation, photo, signature, and address are updated in SSP.

For Members:

Members applying for Post Qualification Course Examinations such as International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination must apply online at pqc.icaiexam.icai.org and pay the applicable fee online.