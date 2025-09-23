Advertisement

CA Exams January 2026 Schedule Out, Check Datesheet, Application Deadline Here

CA Exams January 2026: The online application process will begin on November 3, 2025. The last date to apply without a late fee is November 16, 2025.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
CA Exams January 2026 Schedule Out, Check Datesheet, Application Deadline Here
CA Exams January 2026: It should be noted that no exam will be conducted on January 14.

CA Exams January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams to be held in January 2026.

According to the notification, the Foundation Examination will be conducted from January 18 to 25, 2026, while the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026.

The online application process will begin on November 3, 2025. The last date to apply without a late fee is November 16, 2025, and with a late fee of Rs 600 (or US $10) is November 19, 2025.

It should be noted that no examination will be held on January 14, 2026 (Wednesday), due to Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal.

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule:

Foundation Exam
  • January 18, 20, 22 & 24, 2026
  • Intermediate Exam
  • Group 1: January 6, 8 & 10, 2026
  • Group 2: January 12, 15 & 17, 2026
Final Exam
  • Group 1: January 5, 7 & 9, 2026
  • Group 2: January 11, 13 & 16, 2026

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Timings

1. Foundation    Paper 1 & 2    2 PM - 5 PM    3 Hours
Paper 3 & 4*    2 PM - 4 PM    2 Hours
2. Intermediate    All Papers    2 PM - 5 PM    3 Hours
Final    Paper 1 to 5    2 PM - 5 PM    3 Hours
Paper 6    2 PM - 6 PM    4 Hours
INTT-AT (International Taxation)    All    2 PM - 6 PM    4 Hours
IRM Technical Examination    All    2 PM - 5 PM    3 Hours

Check complete exam schedule here

ICAI CA January 2026 Application Schedule

  • Application starts: November 3, 2025
  • Last date (without late fee): November 16, 2025
  • Last date (with late fee of Rs 600 / US $10): November 19, 2025
  • Correction window (city/medium changes): November 20 - 22, 2025

ICAI CA January 2026 Examination Fee

Intermediate Course
  • Indian Centres: Rs 1,500 (Single Group), Rs 2700 (Both Groups)
  • Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325 (Single Group), US $500 (Both Groups)
  • Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2,200 (Single Group), Rs 3400 (Both Groups)
Final Course
  • Indian Centres: Rs 1800 (Single Group), Rs 3300 (Both Groups)
  • Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325 (Single Group), US $550 (Both Groups)
  • Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2200 (Single Group), Rs 4000 (Both Groups)
Foundation Course
  • Indian Centres: Rs 1500
  • Overseas Centres (Excl. Thimphu/Kathmandu): US $325
  • Thimphu & Kathmandu: Rs 2200
Post-Qualification Courses
  • INTT-AT (International Taxation - Assessment Test): Rs 2000
  • IRM Technical Examination: Rs 2000

How To Apply Online 

All candidates for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations (January 2026) must apply online through the Self Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org and pay the examination fee online. 

The availability of forms will be as per the schedule announced on icai.org. Candidates must log in using their Username (SRN@icai.org) and password.

Note:

  • If you have not registered on SSP, visit eservices.icai.org to create your account.
  • Use the "Forgot Password" option if you do not remember your login credentials.
  • Students should ensure that details such as username, course registration/conversion, revalidation, photo, signature, and address are updated in SSP.

For Members:

Members applying for Post Qualification Course Examinations such as International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination must apply online at pqc.icaiexam.icai.org and pay the applicable fee online.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CA Exams January 2026, CA Exams January 2026 Schedule, CA Exams January 2026 Dates
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com