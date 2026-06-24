Meet Sohan Anil Manjrekar: From Losing His Mother To All India Rank 3 In CA Final

CA Final Topper: Sohan Anil Manjrekar, a 23-year-old resident of Kopar in Dombivli, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Final examination, scoring 78.83 per cent and emerging as the top scorer from Maharashtra. The achievement comes despite a difficult personal journey: Sohan lost his mother, Shweta Manjrekar, five years ago and credits perseverance and disciplined study for his success.

"There is no shortcut to success," Sohan told our reporter after the results were declared. He said he studied for eight to ten hours every day while preparing for the exam and attributed his rank to sustained hard work, focused preparation, his teachers, and family support.

Sohan lives in Dombivli with his father, Anil Manjrekar, and elder sister, Shivani. His mother, Shweta Manjrekar, passed away five years ago due to an illness; consequently, amidst the joy of this achievement, the family deeply feels her absence.

Sohan is no stranger to national-level success. He had earlier secured All India Rank 6 in the CA Intermediate examination. Though he hoped to be among the national top 10 again, he said he had not expected to reach third place.

Born and raised in Dombivli, Sohan studied at Don Bosco School and scored 91.8 per cent in Class 10. He prepared for the CA exams at JK Shah Classes in Mulund. His father, Anil Manjrekar, works as an accountant at a partnership firm in Matunga, Mumbai, and his elder sister, Shivani, is employed with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Sharing the secret behind his success, Sohan stated that there are no shortcuts to success. During his exam preparation, he studied for 8 to 10 hours daily and remained consistently focused on his goal. He credits his success to his teachers and the unwavering support of his family.

As soon as the results were announced, a stream of well-wishers began visiting their home to offer congratulations. The ICAI CA Final results were announced on June 18 for the May 2026 examination cycle.

Inputs from Amjad Khan