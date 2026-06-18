Noor Singla Tops ICAI CA Final May 2026 Exam With 83.17% Marks

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Topper: Noor Singla from Patiala secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the CA Final May 2026 results declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday.

Noor scored 499 marks out of 600, achieving 83.17 per cent, followed by Ritij Saraf from Howrah, who secured AIR 2 with 475 marks (79.17 per cent), while Sohan Anil Manjrekar from Dombivli (East) secured AIR 3 with 473 marks (78.83 per cent).

ICAI's official data shows that 7,931 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants after clearing the CA Final examination.

The pass percentage stood at:

Group I: 12.00 per cent (6,555 passed out of 54,606 candidates)

12.00 per cent (6,555 passed out of 54,606 candidates) Group II: 20.49 per cent (8,725 passed out of 42,573 candidates)

20.49 per cent (8,725 passed out of 42,573 candidates) Both Groups: 14.07 per cent (3,345 passed out of 23,776 candidates)

The CA Final examination is the last stage of the Chartered Accountancy course and is regarded as one of the toughest professional examinations in India. The latest results highlight the competitive nature of the examination, with only a limited percentage of candidates successfully clearing the final hurdle to qualify as Chartered Accountants.

To check the results, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICAI.