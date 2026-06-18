ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Final May 2026 examination results on June 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecards online through the official ICAI result portals using their registration number and roll number.
Along with the results, ICAI is expected to release the pass percentage, merit list, and details of the All India Rank (AIR) holders.
ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Official Websites
Candidates can check their results on the following official websites once the link is activated:
How to Check ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result
- Visit the official result website.
- Click on the CA Final May 2026 Result link.
- Enter your roll number and registration number.
- Submit the details.
- Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Download and save a copy for future reference.
Credentials Required
To access the result, candidates will need:
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
These details must be entered exactly as mentioned on the admit card.
ICAI recently issued an official announcement regarding the declaration of the CA Final May 2026 results, indicating that the results are scheduled to be released by the evening of June 18.
ICAI Result LIVE: How to Apply for ICAI Marks Verification
- Visit the ICAI e-services website
- Enter user ID, password, and captcha
- Click on Login
- Select the paper(s) for verification
- Upload a scanned handwritten request
- Pay the required fee
- Submit the form
ICAI CA Final LIVE Updates: Results will be available on the following official websites:
- icai.nic.in
- icaiexam.icai.org
- icai.org
ICAI CA Final Result LIVE: CA Final Cut-off Marks and Passing Criteria
To pass the CA Final September 2025 and 2026 exams, candidates must score at least the minimum required marks. They need to get 50% marks overall and at least 40% in each subject. The detailed cut-off marks are listed in the table below.
CA Final Result LIVE Scorecard: What to Do After CA Final Result 2026
After the CA Final result is announced, candidates need to apply for ICAI membership. This membership is required to work as a Chartered Accountant in India. The CA Final mark sheets will also be sent to candidates by speed post soon after the results are declared.
ICAI CA Final LIVE Updates:
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Total marks obtained
- Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)
CA Result 2026 LIVE: Credentials Required
To access the result, candidates will need:
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
These details must be entered exactly as mentioned on the admit card.
ICAI Result LIVE: Steps to download CA Final May 2026 result
- Visit the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in
- Click on the CA Final May 2026 result link on the homepage
- A new result login window will open
- Enter your roll number, registration number, and captcha code
- Click on the Submit button
- Your scorecard will appear on the screen
- Check your marks carefully
- Download and save the result PDF for future use
CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Minimum Marks Required to Pass
To pass the CA Final exam, candidates must score at least 40% marks in each paper and a total of 50% marks overall.