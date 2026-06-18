ICAI CA Final Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Final May 2026 examination results on June 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scorecards online through the official ICAI result portals using their registration number and roll number.

Along with the results, ICAI is expected to release the pass percentage, merit list, and details of the All India Rank (AIR) holders.

ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result: Official Websites

Candidates can check their results on the following official websites once the link is activated:

How to Check ICAI CA Final May 2026 Result

Visit the official result website.

Click on the CA Final May 2026 Result link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Credentials Required

To access the result, candidates will need:

Roll Number

Registration Number

These details must be entered exactly as mentioned on the admit card.

ICAI recently issued an official announcement regarding the declaration of the CA Final May 2026 results, indicating that the results are scheduled to be released by the evening of June 18.