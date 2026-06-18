Ahead Of CA Final Results, X Users Raise Concerns Over Alleged ICAI Examiner Portal Breach

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: As the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announces the CA Final examination results today, discussions on social media platform X have intensified after users highlighted claims of a suspected security breach involving the ICAI examiner portal.

The discussion began after a post by an account named "Dark Web Informer" claimed that a threat actor identified as "zowico" was alleging full Remote Code Execution (RCE) and superadmin access to the ICAI examiners' portal. According to the post, the actor claimed access to more than 200,000 records associated with the examination system of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The post further stated that the alleged access could include:

Execution and superadmin control of the portal

Answer sheets of students who appeared in the May 2026 examinations

Ability to modify marks at both question-wise and full-paper levels

Examiner profiles

Marking schemes

However, the same post also noted that the claim remains unverified and that the threat actor had allegedly provided only a sample link. It additionally stated that the data was reportedly not being offered for sale.

The issue gained further attention after Sarthak Sidhant shared the post and tagged CERT-In, questioning whether authorities were taking note of the matter.

As of now, neither ICAI nor CERT-In has publicly confirmed any breach of the examiner portal. There has also been no official statement indicating that examination records, answer sheets, marks, or student data have been compromised.

The claims surfaced at a sensitive time, with thousands of CA aspirants awaiting their results. The discussion quickly gained traction online as students expressed concern over the alleged access claims and their possible implications for the examination system.

Until an official clarification is issued, the alleged breach remains a social media claim and should be treated as unverified. Students are advised to rely on announcements from ICAI and official government cybersecurity agencies for accurate information regarding examination systems and result-related developments.