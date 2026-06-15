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CA Final Result May 2026 Expected on June 18: Check Steps To Download

CA Final Result May 2026 is likely to be released on June 18. ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal shared the result date through a social media post.

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CA Final Result May 2026 Expected on June 18: Check Steps To Download
CA Final May 2026 results is expected to be released on June 18.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Final Result May 2026 on June 18, 2026. The expected date has been shared by former ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal through a social media update. However, ICAI has not yet released an official notification confirming the result date. Candidates who appeared for the examination are eagerly waiting for their scorecards and should regularly check the official ICAI websites for verified updates.

How to Download CA Final Result May 2026?

  • Visit the official ICAI website at icai.org.
  • Click on the "CA Final May 2026 Result" link available on the homepage.
  • Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number or PIN.
  • Submit the required details.
  • View the result and marks on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking results.

ICAI has not officially confirmed the CA Final Result May 2026 date yet. Students should wait for a formal announcement on the institute's official websites before considering the date final.

The May 2026 examination session is also important because ICAI has returned to its traditional twice-a-year examination schedule. From 2026 onwards, CA examinations will be conducted in May and November, while the January cycle has been discontinued.

Students should remember to check results only through official ICAI portals, avoid third-party websites, and regularly monitor notifications for the latest updates. The digital scorecard will act as provisional proof of performance until the institute issues the official mark sheets.

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