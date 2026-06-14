ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date And Time Here

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Final May 2026 examination results soon. Although the institute has not yet officially confirmed the result date and time, a recent update shared by former Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal suggests that the results may be declared on June 18, 2026. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the May session examination are eagerly awaiting the announcement. ICAI is expected to release the results online through its official portal along with scorecards and other key details.

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official ICAI result website at icai.org.

Click on the "CA Final May 2026 Result" link.

Enter the Registration Number and Roll Number.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.

ICAI CA Final 2026 Result: Important Instructions for Candidates

Keep your roll number and registration number/PIN ready before checking the result to avoid last-minute delays.

Use only the official ICAI websites to access results. Avoid clicking on links shared through social media, messages, or unofficial sources.

ICAI does not send result links via SMS or email. Candidates should verify all updates through official announcements only.

Since the institute has not yet confirmed the result date, students should regularly check ICAI's official portals for the latest information.

After the result is declared, download and save a copy of the scorecard for future academic and professional use.

ICAI is expected to announce the CA Final May 2026 results shortly. Aspirants should stay tuned to official ICAI channels and keep their credentials ready to access the results as soon as they are declared.