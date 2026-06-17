CA Final Result 2026 For May Exam Tomorrow Evening, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

CA Final Result 2026: The wait for lakhs of CA Final aspirants is set to end within the next 24 hours as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA Final May 2026 result will be declared on the evening of June 18.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their scorecards through the official ICAI result portal, caresults.icai.org, once the link is activated. The Institute will also release the All India Rank of qualified candidates.

In an official notification dated June 15, ICAI stated that the CA Final May 2026 results will be published in the evening of June 18.

It may be noted that to access the result on the official website, candidates will have to enter their registration number along with their roll number, the Institute added.

How To Check ICAI CA Final Result 2026

Visit the official ICAI result portal

Click on the link for "CA Final May 2026 Result"

Enter your registration number and roll number

Submit the details to view the result on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

What the scorecard will contain

The online scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status, and distinction status. This will allow candidates to assess their overall performance in detail.

Criteria for distinction

ICAI has clarified that candidates who secure 70 percent or more marks in a single attempt will be awarded distinction along with a pass status. This achievement is also reflected in their official passing certificate.