ICAI Allows Students To Submit Observation On CA Question Paper For November Exam

ICAI Allows Students To Submit Observation On CA Question Paper

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has notified the candidates appearing in the CA examination in November will be able to submit observations on the question paper, if any. Candidates will be able to submit their observations by way of email or letter. The observations should be submitted to the Examination department.

Candidates appearing for the CA examination in November will be able to submit their observations on the question paper by email on examfeedback@icai.in. Those who wish to send their observations by way of letter can send their observations through Speed Post on the following address:

The Joint Secretary (Exams)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

ICAI Bhawan

Indraprastha Marg

New Delhi 110 002

The observations should reach ICAI office by November 26, 2018.

Students sending their observations should make sure that they mention their name, registration number, roll number, email id, and mobile number along with their observation on the question paper.

The CA Final examination began on November 1 for Group 1. The exam for CA Intermediate began on November 2 while the exam for Foundation course is set to begin on November 11. While the dates remain the same as notified in July, ICAI has postponed the CA Final Group I exam scheduled on November 3 to November 19 for exam centres in Bellary and Shimoga in Karnataka.

