ICAI May 2018 Examination Admit Cards Released @ Icaiexam.icai.org; Download Now ICAI admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final - New May 2018 examination have been released on the official website of the exams

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination under existing scheme will be held on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for group I while the group II exams will be held on May 11, 13 and 15.



Intermediate course examination under revised scheme will be held on May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for group I and the group II exams will be held on May 11, 13, 15 and 17.



Final course examination under existing scheme will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 for group I and group II exams will be held on May 10, 12, 14 and 16.



Final examination under revised scheme for group I will be held on May 2, 4, 6 and 8 while the group II exams will be held on May 10, 12, 14 and 16.



No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.

ICAI May Exam Admit Card: How To Download

For downloading/printing of the admit cards, candidates will have to login to their Single-Sign On account at icaiexam.icai.org as under:



1. Visit http://icaiexam.icai.org



2. Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password



3. Click on link in front of Admit Card Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of http://icaiexam.icai.org for more details.



The ICAI May exams will be held on 192 centres in India and four centres abroad. The exams in India will be held in morning sessions (10.30 AM to 1.30 PM).



The Examination timings at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres will be 9.00 AM to 12 Noon. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat local time corresponding / equivalent to 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM (IST). The Examination Timing at Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre will be 10.45 AM to 1.45 PM Nepal local time corresponding / equivalent to 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM (IST).



