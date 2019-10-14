ICAI Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct Link Here

ICAI admit card has been released at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI admit card in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination has been uploaded on the official portal of the Institute. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the ICAI admit cards with the photographs and signatures of candidates on them at icaiexam.icai.org. The ICAI said that no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate.

Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the official website only.

ICAI admit card 2019: How to download

For downloading and printing the ICAI admit cards, candidates will have to login to their single-sign-on account at icaiexam.icai.org as given here

Step 1. Visit https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2. Login using your Login ID (Registration Number) and password

Step 3. Click on link in front of ICAI admit card

Step 4. Save or download your ICAI admit card from next page open

Candidates may also visit the FAQs on subject hosted in the FAQs section of icaiexam.icai.org for more details.

ICAI admit card 2019: Direct link to download

Candidates may download your ICAI admit card 2019 from the direct link given here:

ICAI admit card 2019 direct download link

For any further clarifications regarding the ICAI admit card or exam, candidates may write to or contact following emails:

Foundation candidates : foundation_examhelpline@icai.in

Final candidates: : final_examhelpline@icai.in

Intermediate(IPC) candidates : intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

Recently, in a clarification regarding certain announcement is being circulated on social media platforms that the CA exams will be held in December instead of November 2019, the ICAI, the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam regulator, said there is no postponement of exams scheduled in November 2019. The ICAI release also said the exams slated for November 2019 will commence from November 1, 2019 as per schedule announced earlier.

"It has been brought to our notice that certain announcement is being circulated in social media that the CA Exams will be held in December instead of November 2019," the statement said.

The Institute said the exam schedule and related announcements in this regard is hosted at www.icai.org, the official portal of the CA exam regulator.

Click here for more Educaiton News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.