No Postponement Of CA November 2019 Exams: ICAI

ICAI: No postponement of CA November 2019 exams

In a clarification regarding certain announcement is being circulated on social media platforms that the CA exams will be held in December instead of November 2019, the ICAI, the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam regulator, said there is no postponement of exams scheduled in November 2019. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) release also said the exams slated for November 2019 will commence from November 1, 2019 as per schedule announced earlier.

"It has been brought to our notice that certain announcement is being circulated in social media that the CA Exams will be held in December instead of November 2019," the statement said.

The Institute said the exam schedule and related announcements in this regard is hosted at www.icai.org, the official portal of the CA exam regulator.

The ICAI has also asked the CA students to not to pay heed to such unfounded rumours and get misled.

"In this connection, it is hereby clarified that the above announcement has not been issued by the Institute and the exams slated for November 2019 will commence from 1st November 2019 as per schedule mentioned in the Institute's announcement hosted at www.icai.org under "Important Announcement - CA Examinations November, 2019 - (14-08-2019)"," the statement said

"Students are requested not to pay heed to such unfounded rumours and get misled. They are hereby advised to refer only to the official web site www.icai.org for any announcement," it added.

The ICAI on last Thursday said it has formed a committee to look into the examination process following protests from students who are demanding revaluation of their CA answer sheets.

In a press conference held earlier in the day, ICAI president Prafulla Chhajed said the examination process followed by ICAI ensures multiple levels of monitoring for quality evaluation of answer sheets.

Later in a statement, the ICAI said, "It has decided to constitute a high-level independent committee to look into the examination processes/ regulations governing CA examinations including Regulation 39(4) of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988 and suggest changes wherever required in the ICAI examination system."

