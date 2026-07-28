ICAI 65th Campus Placement Programme 2026: 5,339 Vacancies Announced For Chartered Accountants

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the 65th Campus Placement Programme 2026 for newly qualified Chartered Accountants. 5,339 job vacancies have been announced by 78 participating organisations this year. This is the first phase of the placement drive. The programme aims to help newly qualified CAs find career opportunities in top companies across different industries.

7,931 candidates cleared the CA Final examination held in May 2026, according to ICAI. 6,399 candidates have registered for the campus placement programme. Interviews will be conducted at 29 centres across India during August and September 2026.

ICAI Campus Placement 2026 Interview Schedule

The interviews will be held in two phases across different cities in India. The schedule is given in the table below:

Interview Centre Interview Dates Delhi August 3-7, 2026 Mumbai, Pune August 4-8, 2026 Kolkata August 5-10, 2026 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai August 10-14, 2026 Hyderabad, Jaipur August 11-17, 2026 Noida, Thane September 21-22, 2026 Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Indore, Visakhapatnam September 23-24, 2026 Bhopal, Chandigarh, Durgapur, Guwahati, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Ratlam, Vadodara September 25, 2026

Previous ICAI Campus Placement Performance

The previous 64th Campus Placement Programme recorded strong participation from employers and candidates. A total of 183 organisations took part in the recruitment drive and made 2,570 job offers to newly qualified Chartered Accountants.

The highest annual salary package offered during the previous placement programme was Rs 27.50 lakh, while the average package stood at Rs 13 lakh per annum.

The ICAI 65th Campus Placement Programme 2026 offers a common platform where employers can recruit newly qualified Chartered Accountants. Candidates will get opportunities in many sectors. ICAI said the technology-enabled placement process helps both employers and candidates complete recruitment in a structured and transparent manner.