IBSAT 2024 Registration Deadline Today, Check Details

IBSAT 2024: Candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
IBSAT 2024: Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800.

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) will close the registration window for the ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test (IBSAT 2024) today. Candidates can submit their online applications. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, general.ibsindia.org. The IBSAT 2024 test is scheduled to be conducted on December 28 and 29, 2024.  

IBSAT 2024: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Go to the official website, general.ibsindia.org.  
Step 2. Click on the "Apply Now" link on the homepage.  
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.  
Step 4. Register and make the payment.  
Step 5. Submit the form and save it.  
Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference.  

IBSAT 2024: Application Fee  
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800.  

IBSAT 2024: Important Dates
  
IBSAT 2024 Result: First week of January 2025  

Selection Briefings: January 10-19, 2025, at over 70 locations across India, including major cities and towns  

Selection Process for MBA/PGPM Program: February 15-24, 2025, at IBS Hyderabad  

IBSAT 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) lasting two hours. The test evaluates applicants' abilities in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension.  

In addition to IBSAT 2024, the institute accepts scores from the GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test), NMAT (NMIMS Management Aptitude Test), and CAT (Common Admission Test) from 2018 onwards.  

Scholarship Opportunity
 A scholarship program worth Rs 10 crores is available for 500 students, with each scholarship valued at Rs 2 lakhs. The selection will be based on the IBSAT 2024 exam, scheduled exclusively for December 28 and 29, 2024.  

