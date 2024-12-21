IBSAT 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till December 23

The ICFAI Business School (IBS) has extended the registration deadline for the ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test (IBSAT 2024). Candidates can now submit their online applications until December 23, 2024. Previously, the application process was set to close on December 18, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, general.ibsindia.org.

IBSAT 2024: Important Dates



IBSAT 2024 Test Dates: December 28-29, 2024

IBSAT 2024 Result: First week of January 2025

Selection Briefings: January 10-19, 2025, at over 70 locations across India, including major cities and towns

Selection Process for MBA/PGPM Program: February 15-24, 2025, at IBS Hyderabad

IBSAT 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, general.ibsindia.org

Step 2. Click on the "Apply Now" link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. Register and make the payment.

Step 5. Submit the form and save it.

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800.

IBSAT 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) lasting two hours. The test evaluates applicants' abilities in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension.

In addition to IBSAT 2024, the institute accepts scores from the GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test), NMAT (NMIMS Management Aptitude Test), and CAT (Common Admission Test) from 2018 onwards.

Scholarship Opportunity



A scholarship program worth Rs 10 Crores is available for 500 students, with each scholarship valued at Rs 2 Lakhs. The selection will be based on the IBSAT 2024 exam, scheduled exclusively for December 28 and 29, 2024.