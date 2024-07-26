Advertisement
IBPS Regional Rural Banks Officer Scale 1 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam: Candidates can download the admit card until August 4.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website.
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the online preliminary exam admit card for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP-RRBs-XIII) - Officer Scale 1. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, ibps.in. They can download the admit card until August 4.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Exam: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Go to the official IBPS website, ibps.in
  • On the homepage, click on the CRP RRBs XIII tab
  • Click on "Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII-Officer Scale 1"
  • Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password or date of birth
  • Check the admit card and save it
  • Take a printout for future reference

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam: Selection Process

For the post of Officers Scale 1, candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination and are shortlisted will need to appear for the Main Examination. Those shortlisted in the Main Examination will then be called for a Common Interview, coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with assistance from NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the appropriate authority.

Based on the vacancies reported by the Regional Rural Banks and their business needs, candidates who are shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Regional Rural Banks. This allocation will consider merit and preference (state-wise for Officers in Scale 1), as well as the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, and other relevant factors.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam: Application Fees
For Officer Scale 1 Positions:

  • Rs 175 (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates
  • Rs 850 (inclusive of GST) for all other candidates
