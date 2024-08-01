IBPS PO Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 4,455 Posts, Check Details

- General, OBC, and EWS Categories: Rs 850
- SC, ST, and PWD Categories: Rs 175
Age Limit:
Candidates must be between 20 and 30 years old as of August 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be provided according to applicable rules.
Bank-wise Vacancy Details:
- Bank of India (BOI): 885 posts
- Canara Bank: 750 posts
- Central Bank of India (CBI): 2,000 posts
- Indian Overseas Bank: 260 posts
- Punjab National Bank: 200 posts
- Punjab & Sind Bank: 360 posts
Selection Process:
The selection process includes:
- Preliminary Written Exam
- Mains Written Exam
- Interview
- Document Verification (DV)
- Medical Examination
Educational Qualification (as of August 21, 2024):
Candidates must hold a degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification.
Exam Structure:
Preliminary Examination (Objective Test)- 100 questions, 100 marks, 60 minutes
- English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes
- Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes
- Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes
Mains Examination
- Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, 60 marks
- General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks
- English Language: 35 questions, 40 marks
- Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 questions, 60 marks
- English Language (Letter Writing & Essay): 2 questions, 25 marks
The English Language Descriptive Paper, which includes letter writing and essay tasks, may be assessed using an automated scoring system to evaluate writing proficiency objectively, without inherent biases.
Penalty For Incorrect Answers:
A penalty of one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer in the Objective Tests. No penalty will be applied for unanswered questions.
Documents Required For Examination:
- A valid call letter for the exam date and session.
- Candidates taking the main exam must also bring the authenticated/stamped call letter from the preliminary exam and an authenticated/stamped copy of the ID proof.
- An original photo ID (as specified) with the same name as on the call letter/application form.
Candidates are advised to reach their examination centres early to complete formalities such as verification, document collection, login, and instructions.
