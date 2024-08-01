Advertisement

IBPS PO Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 4,455 Posts, Check Details

IBPS PO Recruitment 2024: The preliminary exam is scheduled for October 19 and 20, and the main exam will take place on November 30. Interviews will be conducted in January/February 2025.

Read Time: 3 mins
IBPS PO Recruitment 2024: The registration process begins today and will close on August 21, 2024.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 4,455 vacant posts for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees across various banks. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official IBPS website. The registration period begins today and will end on August 21. The preliminary exam is scheduled for October 19 and 20, and the main exam will take place on November 30. Interviews will be conducted in January/February 2025.
Application Fees:
  • General, OBC, and EWS Categories: Rs 850
  • SC, ST, and PWD Categories: Rs 175

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 20 and 30 years old as of August 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be provided according to applicable rules.

Bank-wise Vacancy Details:

  • Bank of India (BOI): 885 posts
  • Canara Bank: 750 posts
  • Central Bank of India (CBI): 2,000 posts
  • Indian Overseas Bank: 260 posts
  • Punjab National Bank: 200 posts
  • Punjab & Sind Bank: 360 posts

Selection Process:

The selection process includes:

  • Preliminary Written Exam
  • Mains Written Exam
  • Interview
  • Document Verification (DV)
  • Medical Examination

Educational Qualification (as of August 21, 2024):

Candidates must hold a degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification.

Exam Structure:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Test)- 100 questions, 100 marks, 60 minutes

  • English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes
  • Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes
  • Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes

Mains Examination

  • Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, 60 marks
  • General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks
  • English Language: 35 questions, 40 marks
  • Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 questions, 60 marks
  • English Language (Letter Writing & Essay): 2 questions, 25 marks

The English Language Descriptive Paper, which includes letter writing and essay tasks, may be assessed using an automated scoring system to evaluate writing proficiency objectively, without inherent biases.

Penalty For Incorrect Answers:

A penalty of one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for each incorrect answer in the Objective Tests. No penalty will be applied for unanswered questions.

Documents Required For Examination:

  • A valid call letter for the exam date and session.
  • Candidates taking the main exam must also bring the authenticated/stamped call letter from the preliminary exam and an authenticated/stamped copy of the ID proof.
  • An original photo ID (as specified) with the same name as on the call letter/application form.

Candidates are advised to reach their examination centres early to complete formalities such as verification, document collection, login, and instructions.

