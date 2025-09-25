IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Result 2025: When, Where, How To Check

IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination 2025 anytime soon. Those who appeared for the exam, conducted on August 23 and 24, will be able to check their results on the official website, ibps.in.

To access the results, candidates will need to log in using their registration or roll number along with their date of birth or password.

Once released, the result PDF will be available under the "CRP PO/MT" section, displaying the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

The prelims exam is the first stage of the IBPS PO recruitment process, which selects candidates for the probationary officer role in participating public sector banks. Only those who clear both sectional and overall cut-offs will qualify for the next stage, the mains examination. Qualified candidates will also receive instructions from IBPS via email or SMS.

In 2024, the prelims exam ended on October 20 and results were declared on November 21, nearly a month later. Based on this pattern, candidates can expect the IBPS PO 2025 prelims results to be out in the coming days.