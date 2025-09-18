IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon, Here's Direct Link To Check

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the PO/MT Preliminary Examination 2025 results shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website once they are declared.

The IBPS PO Prelims 2025 was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24. The question paper had 100 objective-type questions across three sections, carrying a total of 100 marks.

To qualify for the Online Main Examination, candidates must meet the minimum cut-off in each section. Shortlisting for the mains will be based on category, vacancies, and institutional requirements. The exam tests candidates' accuracy, speed, and conceptual clarity.

According to the marking scheme, 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. The negative marking emphasizes precision and sharp problem-solving skills while maintaining speed and accuracy.

How To Check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the IBPS official website, ibps.in

Click on the "IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025" link under Latest Announcements.

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth, then submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Check your scores and qualifying status.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Take a printout of the result page if needed.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.